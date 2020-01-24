Hundreds of Students in Selma Get New Socks and Shoes

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of elementary school students in Selma got new socks and shoes Friday — at an event marking the MLK National Day of Service.

Officials with Samaritan’s Feet and Sock Out Poverty — say the event was a way to give back to the community.

Dozens of volunteers washed the students’ feet — then helped them put on a brand new pair of socks — and shoes.

Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams says the event lets students know that they matter.

“Our core work is on educating our babies, but we have to take care of the whole child, and that means ensuring that they have all of their needs met and this is just one way that we can do that,” said Williams.

It’s the third year the event has been hosted in Selma.