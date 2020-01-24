Rain Ending, Afternoon Sun, Seasonal Temps

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR OUR FRIDAY: Most of the rain moves out of the state early today, but we will see areas of light rain and drizzle through the mid morning hours. By this afternoon, we are expecting to see sunshine return as drier air moves into the state; afternoon temps should be close to 60°.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are expecting a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with perhaps some showers Sunday across the southern portions of the state as a weak system moves through the northern Gulf. Temperatures will be pretty close to seasonal averages with highs both days in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: For the most part, Monday and Tuesday will be dry and seasonal, but the next chance of rain will come Wednesday. The models hae really dried this system out the last 24 hours, so for now we are only expecting scattered showers and no threat of severe weather. More rain is possible by Friday night or Saturday. Temperatures through the week will generally be in lower 60s.

Have a great day!

Ryan