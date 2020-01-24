Rain Returns Late In The Weekend

by Shane Butler

We get a chance to briefly dry out before more rain activity heads our way late in the weekend. High pressure will move over the area and keep us rain free through Saturday night. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 50s are likely Saturday. By Sunday, moisture returns and passing showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temps will continue to hover in the mid to upper 50s for highs Sunday and it’s looking a bit warmer with low to mid 60s early next week. Our next decent chance for rain will come Wednesday. It’s a quick moving system and we’re back to dry conditions Thursday. We only dry out for one day before the next rain maker works into the area Friday. High and low temps remain about average through the latter half of the week. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s while lows fall into the mid to upper 30s.