Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force Training

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday morning attorneys from the middle and southern districts of Alabama, along with multiple officers from various law enforcement agencies learned more about the signs of human trafficking.

The training happened any AUM. Lecturers stress how often human trafficking happens, and how many people don’t know its happening in Alabama.

Law enforcement, as well as local residents participated in the summit.

Officials say that confronting the problem, and making the changes necessary to continue to curb it is the goal of the training.

January is human trafficking awareness month. The Statewide Human Trafficking Awareness Summit, is January 31, in Montgomery.

