Taco Mama Opening Montgomery Location Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery is welcoming a new restaurant to the city.

Birmingham originated restaurant, Taco Mama, will soon be open for business. The restaurant will officially be open on Monday, January 27. The restaurant will be located in the Peppertree Plaza Shopping Center.

Taco Mama is a Mexican style restaurant with several locations throughout the Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

The restaurant brings 60 new jobs.