Victim Identified in Stella Street Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police has identified the victim in the city’s latest homicide.

Officials say 34-year-old Roosevelt Rankins of Montgomery was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Stella Street Thursday afternoon.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2300 block of Stella Street on Thursday, Jan. 23, at about 3 p.m. in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located a crashed vehicle. In the vehicle they located Rankins, the driver, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Stella Street and the victim left the scene before crashing in the 2300 block.

The case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.