Delta Sigma Theta Sorority holds Human Trafficking Forum

by Alabama News Network Staff

Saturday morning in Downtown Montgomery, Delta Sigma Theta hosted a human trafficking forum.

The forum was held to raise awareness about the different types of human trafficking that are happening across the nation, and in Montgomery.

Dozens came out to learn of the different tactics used to traffic women, men and children, and how to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

Organizers stress that human trafficking is an issue that cannot be ignored,and people need to be vigilant and always be mindful of your surroundings.

“We wanted to make sure as a chapter that we brought a spotlight on human trafficking. We also want to make the public aware that this is something going on right in our city,” says Crystal Crump, of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

January is human trafficking awareness month. The Statewide Human Trafficking Awareness Summit, is January 31, in Montgomery.

