Increasing Clouds With Showers Late on Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly sunny and seasonable day across central and south Alabama, with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Another cool evening and cold night upcoming, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s at 7PM before falling into the low 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds increase on Sunday, and showers are possible late Sunday and Sunday night. In fact, models show the potential for about half an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts through early Monday morning. Temperatures only reach the mid to upper 50s Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky otherwise. Sunday night lows fall into the low 40s under an overcast sky and rain continues.

Looks like most of the rain is east of our area around sunrise Monday. Isolated showers may linger during the morning, but the afternoon looks dry. While there could be some breaks of sun by the afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 60s. Monday night lows fall to near 40°. Most of Tuesday looks dry, but another system developing out west brings a chance for showers late in the day. Wednesday features a slightly better chance for rain, but rain amounts look meager on the latest model guidance. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs reach the low 60s with lows falling into the low to mid 40s. Thursday looks like a relatively dry day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Looks pretty mild also, with highs in the low 60s.

Another system impacts our area Friday and Saturday. Looks like Saturday features the better, more widespread coverage of rain. Temperatures remain on the seasonably cool side with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. The system departs our area late next weekend, with dry weather by Sunday afternoon.