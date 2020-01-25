Latest in President Trump Impeachment Hearing

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Saturday argued a robust version of one of the president’s favorite phrases to tweet: “read the transcript!” It was the first day of defense arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial, and the Senate gathered for two quick hours in a rare Saturday session. The White House lawyers had said it would be a “sneak preview” of their defense, and they spent the morning picking through the House impeachment managers’ arguments by charging that they were politically motivated.

