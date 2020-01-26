1 Dead after Crash in Chilton County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Centerville man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Damon Lee Russell, 23, was killed when the 2005 Volkswagen Jetta he was a passenger in, left the roadway and struck several trees. Russell was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chilton County 73 near Chilton County 108, approximately 10 miles west of Jemison at 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.