2 Workers Injured at Bryant-Denny Stadium

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Two construction workers, helping in the renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama, were injured when beams fell on a piece of equipment they were operating. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue spokeswoman Holly Whigham told news outlets, that the workers were operating a manlift that was struck when the beams fell. The accident happened Saturday evening. Firefighters freed the two workers and they were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)