Birmingham Police Officer Injured in Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An off-duty Birmingham police officer was shot multiple times Sunday while responding to a report of a robbery. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told news outlets that the shooting happened Sunday morning in the Woodlawn community. The officer was working security at a church Sunday morning when the radio call came of a nearby robbery. Smith said the officer ran and confronted the suspect, and that’s when the shooting occurred. The officer was taken to a hospital for surgery. His condition was not immediately available.

