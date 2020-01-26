Cloudy With Light Rain Sunday Night; Mostly Cloudy And Mild Monday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and cool day across central and south Alabama. After Sunday morning lows fell into the low and mid 30s, afternoon highs only recovered into the mid 50s. Light rain also arrived a bit ahead of schedule, but most of that rain has since moved east of our area. The main weather system producing the rain today is still southwest of our area in the northern gulf. Light rain could re-develop in our area this evening and continue overnight as the system moves east through the northern gulf. Expect temperatures to hover in the upper 40s to low 50s this evening. Overnight lows settle in the mid 40s.

Looks like most of the rain is east of our area around sunrise Monday. Isolated showers may linger early, but the afternoon looks dry. While there could be some breaks of sun by the afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 60°. Monday night lows fall into the mid to upper 30s. Most of Tuesday looks dry and sunny, but another system developing to our west brings increasing clouds and a chance for showers late. Wednesday features a better chance for rain, but rain amounts look relatively light. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs reach the low 60s with lows falling into the low to mid 40s. Thursday now looks like a dry day in between systems. Looks pretty mild also, with highs in the low 60s.

Another system impacts our area Friday and Saturday. The latest GFS and Euro model runs are split on whether Thursday or Friday feature the better chance for rain. Temperatures remain on the seasonably cool side both days with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. The system departs our area by Saturday night, with sunshine and mild weather on tap next Sunday. Expect highs in the low 60s.