East Alabama City Plans a Path Forward for New Trail System

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika is developing a new a system of pedestrian and bicycle paths. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Opelika City Council recently voted to hire a Birmingham firm to develop a master plan for the path system. City Planning Director Matt Mosley says the aim is to create a network of paths that get people where they want to go. City Engineer Scott Parker says the project is separate from the Creekline Trails multipurpose path plan.

