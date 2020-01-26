Injured Birmingham Officer Identified; In Critical Condition

by Alabama News Network Staff

Birmingham Police Department

A Birmingham police officer is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a robbery call on Sunday.

Birmingham news outlets report that the injured officer has been identified as narcotics Detective John Finke.

Det. Finke was working as security at Church of the Highlands when he received the call about a robbery.

ABC 33/40 reports that Det. Finke was shot twice in the stomach and once under the arm. He was not wearing a bullet proof vest.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told ABC 33/40 aid the bullets struck his intestines and other vital organ areas. Det. Finke is currently in critical condition at UAB Hospital. He has undergone one surgery and is expected to undergo at least one more surgery today.

Chief Smith confirmed to ABC 33/40 that two suspects are in custody after an extensive manhunt. They were identified as a 16-year-old and a 25-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALEA is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation.