Shots fired Outside of Montgomery Zoo

by Mandy McQueen

Alabama News Network is following a developing story of shots fired near the Montgomery zoo.

Montgomery Zoo spokesperson and program services manager, Steven Pierce confirmed to Alabama News Netowork that shots were fired on the public road in front of the zoo but not on zoo property.

According to Sgt. David Hicks with the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to a call around 3:00 p.m. to the 500 block of E. Vandiver Boulevard in reference to a disturbance between two individuals.

The subjects involved fled the area shortly before units arrived. There was no reported property damage or injuries.

MPD continues to investigate.