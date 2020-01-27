Delta Airlines Employee Shot Dead in Employee Parking Lot Near Atlanta Airport

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say a Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital.

College Park police say the shooting happened Sunday night in the lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds.

Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said in a statement that the airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement.

The company says it shares its deepest condolences with Reed’s family and friends.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)