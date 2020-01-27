Fatalities Reported in Massive Boat Dock Fire in Scottsboro

by Alabama News Network Staff

In the northeast Alabama city of Scottsboro, the fire chief is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock this morning.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus isn’t saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said seven people were taken to the hospital and seven others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park along the Tennessee River.

The fire started early this morning. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats. The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

Some boaters had to leap into the water to escape the fire that consumed at least 35 vessels docked along the Tennessee River.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight as people living in the boats were sleeping, and consumed the wooden dock and an aluminum roof that covered many of the vessels, cutting off escape routes and raining debris into the water.

Jackson County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Harnen tells The Associated Press that they’re trying to get divers to search for possible victims.

