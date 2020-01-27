Fog Developing Overnight

by Shane Butler

High pressure makes a return and we get a chance to briefly dry out. Partly cloudy skies will settle in overhead tonight. Since we’ve seen rain recently, patchy fog will be an issue early Tuesday. Once the fog lifts out, you can expect a partly sunny and fairly mild temps. We should see highs reach the lower to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. Another rain maker out in the gulf will send us rain on Wednesday. We expect mainly rain with maybe a rumble of thunder south. Rainfall potential of .25 to .50 of an inch with this system. We’re in between systems on Thursday. This will be another brief chance to dry out. It should be a fairly decent day with temps back in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon. Our late week rain maker will also be centered over the gulf. Again, only rain with maybe a rumble or two of thunder. High pressure returns just in time of the weekend. It’s back to peeks of sun Saturday and sunny skies Sunday. Temps will hover around average highs and lows. That’s upper 50s for highs and lows in the upper 30s.