Proposed Lottery Bill Will Fund Pre-K, College Scholarships if Approved

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers could once again debate the idea of starting a state lottery. Republican. Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark says he will introduce a lottery bill in the legislative session that begins next week.

Clouse’s proposal would split proceeds between the state’s prekindergarten program and college scholarships.

A proposal to start a state lottery cleared the Alabama Senate last year, but it did not get a vote in the House.

