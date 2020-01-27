Renowned Chef Takes Over at Sandbar Restaurant in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma have a new food option — at an old familiar place. The Sandbar restaurant at the city marina — is under new management.

The Sandbar Grille and Bar is once again open for business — after a temporary two month shutdown.

Now esteemed chef Harry Dominick has taken over the reigns at the restaurant — and created something new.

“Every place he goes, good food happens,” said customer PH Miller. “Wherever he is, and he’s laying down food, we’re going to be there.”

“Everybody here in Selma knows, if Chef D’s a part of it, then the food is going to be amazing,” said Sandbar General Manager, Erica Stough.

Dominick says a revamped menu — will allow the restaurant to serve up good food fast. He says the lunch menu features 10 dishes — served within 10 minutes — for only $10 bucks.

“My expertise is food. I want to feed you. I wanna feed you the best quality food I possibly can. And leave you with some memories,” said Dominick.

He says the new Sandbar provides a unique dining experience — in a family-friendly environment.

“We have a lot of different items on the menu, that other restaurants don’t have on the menu,” said Dominick.

The Sandbar is open six days a week.

Its open from 11:30 am to 9 pm — Monday through Thursday.

And 11:30 am to 10 pm — Friday and Saturday.

Call in orders and take out orders are welcome.

(334) 877-1444