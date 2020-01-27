Seasonal Temps and Rain Chances at Times

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-WEDNESDAY: There is some lingering light rain this tomorrow morning due to the system to the south, but for the most part, today will be dry and mostly cloudy with a high around 60°. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s and areas of fog. Tomorrow we will be in between systems with a mainly sunny sky expected. Tuesday night and into Wednesday, more showers are back in the forecast with another low tracking across the Gulf. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be another in between day with some sunshine and dry conditions, while yet another low brings the threat of rain back into the state late Thursday night and into Friday. So yes, an active weather pattern over the next week, with rain in the forecast every couple of days, but for now, there is no threat of severe weather or winter weather mischief. Rainfall totals over the next seven days across generally less than one inch for much of the state. Highs Thursday and Friday, will be in the 58-62 degree range, which are pretty seasonal for this time of year.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: As we say goodbye to January and hello to February, the end of week system looks to be exiting the region by early Saturday and most of next weekend is looking relatively dry, with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temps; highs near the 60 degree mark, while lows range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great day!

Ryan