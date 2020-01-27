Selma Man Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years for Being Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

by Alabama News Network Staff

United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Jarriet Rascoe, 32, of Selma, was sentenced in federal court for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A jury found Rascoe guilty of the charge following a trial in Selma in September of 2019.

According to the evidence presented at the trial, on February 7, 2019, Selma police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle being driven by Rascoe. Rascoe did not have a driver’s license or insurance, and the vehicle had a switched tag.

Rascoe, who appeared nervous, denied knowledge of anything illegal inside the vehicle but refused consent to search its contents. Police walked a narcotics detection K-9 around the vehicle. The K-9 alerted for the presence of narcotics on the driver’s side door.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered a small amount of marijuana from the driver’s side floorboard, ten vacuum-sealed bags from the trunk, and three pistols from the trunk. Police found a .40-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, and a .22-caliber revolver.

Rascoe told the officers that the vehicle belonged to him and that he knew there was one firearm inside the vehicle, but he was unaware of the other two firearms. Because of his 2012 felony conviction for Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, in Dallas County, Rascoe was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 46 months’ incarceration, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. During that time, Rascoe will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse.

The judge ordered Rascoe to pay $100 in special assessments.

This case was investigated by the Selma Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gina S. Vann.