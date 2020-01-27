Woman Arrested with 3 lbs of Meth Suspected as Shoplifter 9 Days Later

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 15, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Cooper, 33, during a stop for a traffic violation in the northwest part of Lee County. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately 3 lbs. of methamphetamine.

Cooper was arrested and charged with Drug Trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana in the first degree and was being held on a $53,000 bond.

Cooper was able to post bail and was released from jail the same day.

On January 24, nine days after Cooper was arrested, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to Dollar General on Lee Rd. 240 in the Smith Station in reference to shoplifting in progress. Upon arrival Investigators contacted Cooper who was suspected of shoplifting. The stolen items, along with a small quantity of methamphetamine, were recovered from Cooper on the scene.

She was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Due to her recent arrest, Cooper’s bond was revoked and she is being held without bond.