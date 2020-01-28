Foggy Morning, Sunny Day, Rain on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Our Tuesday will be dry as we will be in between systems; expect a mainly sunny sky with highs in the lower 60s. Tonight clouds increase and tomorrow will be a cloudy day with periods of rain. It will be a cool day with a high in the 50s; no worries with severe storms, and probably little to no thunder. Rainfall amounts around 1/2 inch are expected.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be another dry day with a partly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. Then, areas of light rain move back into the state by Friday. Again, the air will be cool and stable with highs in the 50s, so we aren’t expecting any thunder. Rain amounts on Friday should be 1/2 inch or less for most of Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We say goodbye to January and hello to February this weekend, and the weather doesn’t look half bad. The end of week system looks to be exiting the region late Friday night and both Saturday and Sunday are looking relatively dry, with a mix of sun and clouds and continued seasonal temps. Highs Saturday should be around 60°, followed by lower 60s Sunday.

THE FIRST WEEK OF FEBRUARY: Temperatures look to remain near average with some rain possible by mid-week. Still no sign of any bitterly cold, Arctic air for the Deep South and for the most part, no signs of a major weather producer for Alabama which would feature severe thunderstorms, flooding, snow, or ice over the next 10 days.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan