Former South Carolina Congressman Named Speaker for Annual Faulkner Benefit Dinner

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, Faulkner University held a brief press conference on campus to announce its keynote speaker for the university’s annual benefit dinner.

This year’s speaker will be former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy. While in Congress Gowdy served on a number of committees up until recently when he didn’t see re-election in 2018. He ended his career undefeated in political races.

Gowdy now practices law and teaches in his home state of South Carolina.

The 2020 Faulkner University Benefit Dinner is scheduled for October 1st.