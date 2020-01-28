Kobe Bryant Memorial Held in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

People in Montgomery gathered Tuesday night, to remember the life and legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe, his 13-year-Old daughter and 7 others died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in california.

Artists did Kobe inspired paintings on site, as a DJ played music and inspirational moments from Bryant’s career.

Michelle Browder organized the memorial. “We lost a prize with all nine of these people,this is traumatic for a lot of us, and I thought that it was a great way to bring the community out, so people could grieve together, but also celebrate his life.” Says Browder.