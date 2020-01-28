MACH Holds Annual Homeless Census Count Tuesday Afternoon

by Justin Walker

The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is finding out information needed to better serve the population.

Teams of volunteers went to different areas of the River Region Tuesday to count the area’s homeless.

It was part of MACH’s annual point-in-time census count. The volunteers find the unsheltered homeless and talk with each one about their needs and background information.

Volunteers also distributed food, hygiene kits, blankets and coats to those who need them.

The census is required by the United State Department of Housing and Urban Development on a yearly basis.

The final numbers will determine how much our local community agencies will receive in financial assistance.

“It lets us know about other than being homeless, what other needs they have. such as, do they have mental health needs, do they have dental needs, do they have medical needs and it gives us a broader picture,” MACH Executive Director Lydia Pickett said.

“It’s really important for us to just know how many people are in our community in general. That’s why they do the regular census, but also it gives us the opportunity to count those that wouldn’t be counted in a census because they’re on the streets,” Family Promise of Montgomery executive director Jayme Teague said.

The count will end at 8 p.m. Final numbers for the count will be released in the coming days.