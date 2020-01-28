MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Predictors for lung cancer + Faster recovery for open heart surgery

by Samantha Williams

A new study is telling doctors to consider shortness of breath and coughing as possible predictors of lung cancer. Researchers in the U.K. tracked 28,000 cases and found those symptoms are becoming more common as the first signs of the disease.

Plus, patients recovering from open heart surgery may be able to spend less time in the hospital. Researchers at Northwestern Medicine say patients are safe to head home after just three days, without facing an increased risk for complications.