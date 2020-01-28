Montgomery Celebrates Life and Legacy Kobe Bryant with Downtown Vigil

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery is coming together to remember the life and legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. A vigil was held in Downtown Montgomery at the fountain at 1 Court Square Tuesday.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in California.

He was a five-time NBA champion, an 18 time all-star, and he was two time olympic gold medalist, but tt was Kobe’s work off the court that inspired millions.

HAPPENING NOW: A vigil in memory of #KobeBryant and 8 others who died in a helicopter crash Sunday is about to get started in Downtown Montgomery. The vigil is at the fountain at 1 Court Square and is from 4pm-7pm. pic.twitter.com/58qAheedKm — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) January 28, 2020

Tuesday dozens gathered in Montgomery to remember Kobe also known as “The Black Mamba”.

Vigils just like this have been held all around the world since his death.

Kobe was 41-years-old.