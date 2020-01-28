Montgomery Teen Charged with Capital Murder in July 2019 Shooting Death of Teenage Girl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Courtney Jones, 17, of Montgomery. The shooting occurred on July 21, 2019.

MPD has charged Jaluntae Fleming, 17, of Montgomery, with Capital Murder. Fleming was taken into custody on Monday, January 27, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held without bond.

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, around 11:35 p.m., Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 400 block of Hall Street in reference to a subject shot. There, they found Jones, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the suspect fired into the residence fatally striking Jones. Further investigation identified Fleming as the suspect.

The investigation is continuing and there is no further information available for release at this time.

Check back with Alabama News Network for more details as they become available.