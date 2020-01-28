Program Offers Rural Lowndes Co. Homeowners Affordable Septic Systems

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Alabama Department of Public Health is trying to help people in rural Lowndes County — get affordable septic systems for their homes.

Its part of the Lowndes County Unincorporated Wastewater Program.

Program officials held a community meeting about the program — Tuesday afternoon in Mosses. They laid out who’s eligible for the program — how to apply — and conditions to participate.

Sherry Bradley is the Director of the Bureau of Environmental Services for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“This program targets people in the unincorporated area of Lowndes County, low income and need. So, anybody can apply but you have to be in an unincorporated area,” said Bradley.

The program is now taking applications to fill 100 available slots for septic systems.

Nobie Myles says the septic system at her house is old and needs replacing.

“It just been going down cause I ain’t had the money to spend, with ten kids, I ain’t have the money to spend to do it, but I definitely wish that I could get one now'” said Myles.

Bradley says the process could take three months to complete — from start to finish.

For more info — call (334) 206-5375.