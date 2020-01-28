Rain On The Way For Wednesday

by Shane Butler

High pressure will slide east and give way to another area of low pressure heading our way. The low will be a rain maker for us Wednesday. Light to moderate rain will spread over the state throughout the day. Rainfall potential will range between .25 to .75 of an inch. We still don’t see anything more than maybe a few rumbles of thunder. We’re back to sunny and dry conditions on Thursday. Temps will manage low to mid 60s for afternoon highs. It should be a really nice day. More clouds and rain head back into the region on Friday. It’s another fairly quick moving system and will be out of here just in time for the weekend. At this point, both Saturday and Sunday look pretty nice with temps in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s. High pressure will be over head and it will linger into Monday. We could nudge the 70 degree mark Monday afternoon. It’s a nice streak of weather but it gives way to another rain maker Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.