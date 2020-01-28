Serving Warrant for Man Accused of Fatal Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Dog Leads to Drug Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 28, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and New Site Police Department went to a residence on Lashley Road to serve a warrant for Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Information officers had in the warrant was the man apparently shot his ex-girlfriend’s dog in the head and killed it after they broke up.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence after seeing narcotics in plain view.

Recovered from the residence was approximately 73 grams of synthetic marijuana wax or Dab, 57 grams of marijuana, 12 strips of LSD and a Smith&Wesson .40 caliber pistol.

Roger Malachi Reardon, 30, of New Site, Ala. was arrested and charged with: two (2) counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child, two (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.