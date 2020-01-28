The Board of Pardons and Paroles Continues Stiff Stance on Denying Parole for 4 Violent Offenders

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole to four violent offenders Tuesday and granted parole to one. All totaled, the board held 16 parole hearings Tuesday, granting parole in four cases and denying parole in 16 cases.

PAROLE GRANTED: Russell Alonzo Allen was sentenced in 2001 to life in prison for trafficking cocaine in Jefferson County. He has served about 19 years of the life sentence. He had previously been sentenced to two years for a 1990 first-degree assault in Jefferson County.

PAROLE DENIED: Johnny Marion Brown is serving a life sentence for a 2010 conviction for manufacturing controlled substances, and 15 years for drug possession, both in Montgomery County. He has served 10 years, four months of the life sentence. Brown’s criminal career started in 2004 when he was sentenced to five years for third-degree burglary. He escaped from prison the next year. In 2011 he was sentenced to 10 years for the 2006 escape and 15 years for first-degree theft of identity in Elmore County.

PAROLE DENIED: Timothy Lynn Cannon has been granted parole multiple times but has continued to commit crimes. He was sentenced in 1991 to 15 years for two third-degree burglaries in Morgan County. After serving just five years of the 15-year sentence, Cannon was paroled in 1995. He was sent back to prison in 2002 for 20 years for drug possession in Morgan County. He escaped from prison in 2005, was caught and sent back for 10 years. He was paroled on the drug possession case, but he violated parole in 2017 and 2018 and was sent back to prison. He has served 17 years of his 20-year sentence.

PAROLE DENIED: Anthony D. Jackson was first sentenced to five years in 2008 for receiving stolen property, and one year, 10 months for theft of property and criminal possession of a forged instrument, all in Montgomery County. He escaped from prison, was caught and sentenced in 2009 to nine months for first-degree escape. Jackson had served less than two years of his five-year sentence for receiving stolen property when he was granted parole in 2010. But he was sent back to prison again on Nov. 15, 2018 for five years for distribution of a controlled substance, and two and a half years for drug possession in Elmore County. Jackson has served about a year and a half of his current five-year sentence.

PAROLE DENIED: Dylan Blake Ingram was sentenced in 2013 to five years for second-degree assault in Calhoun County. He was sent back to prison for five years in February 2019 for four drug convictions. He has served two years, seven months of his five-year sentence.