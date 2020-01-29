Central Alabama Crimestoppers Honors Law Enforcement at Annual Luncheon
Central Alabama Crimestoppers held its annual awards luncheon at the RSA Activity Tower on Wednesday.
More than 20 officers were honored and recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty in 2019.
Among those honored, was 17-year-old Isaiah Taylor. Taylor is a Reeltown high school student who is bound to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy. He was deputized on Jan. 7 by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and was made an investigator with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation.
The 2019 Crimestoppers Officers of the Year include:
ALEA:
Pilot Shane Hobbs
Co-pilot Jerod Peak
Flight Officer/Hoist Operator Greg Rankin
Flight Officer Cpl. Tim Martin
Rescue Flight Officer Bill Bevan
ALEA:
PCO III Jennifer White
Senior Trooper Scott Puckett
ALEA:
Trooper Jason Fox
Autauga County Sheriff’s Office:
Deputy J.C. Grant
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office:
Sgt. Eric Bruner
Millbrook Police Department:
Officer Sean Brosius
Officer Michael Snyder
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office:
Sgt. David Alford
Montgomery Police Department:
Cpl. Robert M. Petipas
Prattville Police Department:
Investigator Clint Lee
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office:
Deputy Isaiah K. Taylor
Troy Police Department:
Sgt. Eric Ernsberger
Tuskegee Police Department:
Officer Tyshawn Shephard
Union Springs Police Department:
Cpl. Alexander Swanson
CrimeStoppers also released the 2019 statistics at the luncheon. The program turned over 1,480 tips to law enforcement resulting in the apprehension of 165 criminals and 1,092 criminal charges were filed by victims of crime. Crimestoppers’ Board of Directors voted to pay out a total of $18,975 in reward money to tipsters.