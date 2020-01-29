Central Alabama Crimestoppers Honors Law Enforcement at Annual Luncheon

by Mandy McQueen

Central Alabama Crimestoppers held its annual awards luncheon at the RSA Activity Tower on Wednesday.

More than 20 officers were honored and recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty in 2019.

Among those honored, was 17-year-old Isaiah Taylor. Taylor is a Reeltown high school student who is bound to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy. He was deputized on Jan. 7 by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and was made an investigator with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation.

The 2019 Crimestoppers Officers of the Year include:

ALEA:

Pilot Shane Hobbs

Co-pilot Jerod Peak

Flight Officer/Hoist Operator Greg Rankin

Flight Officer Cpl. Tim Martin

Rescue Flight Officer Bill Bevan

ALEA:

PCO III Jennifer White

Senior Trooper Scott Puckett

ALEA:

Trooper Jason Fox

Autauga County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputy J.C. Grant

Elmore County Sheriff’s Office:

Sgt. Eric Bruner

Millbrook Police Department:

Officer Sean Brosius

Officer Michael Snyder

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office:

Sgt. David Alford

Montgomery Police Department:

Cpl. Robert M. Petipas

Prattville Police Department:

Investigator Clint Lee

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputy Isaiah K. Taylor

Troy Police Department:

Sgt. Eric Ernsberger

Tuskegee Police Department:

Officer Tyshawn Shephard

Union Springs Police Department:

Cpl. Alexander Swanson

CrimeStoppers also released the 2019 statistics at the luncheon. The program turned over 1,480 tips to law enforcement resulting in the apprehension of 165 criminals and 1,092 criminal charges were filed by victims of crime. Crimestoppers’ Board of Directors voted to pay out a total of $18,975 in reward money to tipsters.