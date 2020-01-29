Former MPD Officer Aaron Smith Sentenced to 14 Years for Fatally Shooting of Greg Gunn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith has been sentenced to 14 years. Smith was found guilty of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in November.

He was charged with murder late last year in the 2016 shooting death of Greg Gunn. After the defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch, presiding judge, Philip McLaughlin, included a lesser charge of manslaughter, which means a person causes death of another person without malice or intent to kill (defendant must have been provoked). Prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat.

The jury unanimously agreed on the charge of manslaughter.