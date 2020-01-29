Opp City Schools Closing for Remainder of Week Due to High Number of Students, Faculty with Flu

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Opp City School District has announced they will be close school for the remainder of the week. The school closure is due to a high volume of students in the school system with the flu.

Opp City Schools Superintendent Michael D. Smithart released the following statement in regards to the school closures:

“We are experiencing a very significant increase in the number of students and staff diagnosed with the flu and flu-like symptoms. As a result, and in an effort to mitigate any further outbreak, we will unfortunately be required to close all three (3) schools in the Opp City School District on Thursday, January 30th and Friday, January 31st.

Opp High School students will participate in Virtual Learning activities. The requirements of which will be communicated with students and parents.

All on-campus extra-curricular activities will be cancelled during the time school is not in session and all facilities will be closed.

During this time, we encourage students to stay home. Wash and sanitize all items such as backpacks and coats as well as any other items brought to school. It is our hope this proactive approach will allow time for our staff to disinfect our facilities and prevent any further spread.

We will resume normal school activities on Monday, February 3rd.

Thank you for your understanding during this time. If you have any questions please contact your child’s school.”