Police: Suspect in Shooting Death of Delta Airlines Employee Kills Himself

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say the suspect in the slaying of a Delta Air Lines employee in a company parking lot near Atlanta’s airport killed himself when authorities attempted to make contact with him.

College Park police said Wednesday Raeshaun Antonie Jones was the primary suspect in the fatal shooting Sunday of Alexis Reed and the separate killing earlier the same day of another woman in Clayton County.

Reed was found in the parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 10:30 p.m. Sunday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Jones knew both women.

