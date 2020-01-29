Rain at Times Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a cloudy day with periods of light rain as a low tracks along the Gulf Coast. It will be a cool day with a high in the mid 50s; no worries with severe storms, and probably no thunder in the state. Rainfall amounts less than one-half inch are expected.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be a dry day with a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower 60s. Clouds and rain move back into the state Friday, again, the air will be cool and stable with highs in the mid 50s, so we aren’t expecting any thunder. Rain amounts Friday should be less than one-half inch again.

ROLLING INTO FEBRUARY: Both Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. Highs Saturday should be around 60°, followed by upper 60s Sunday.

THE FIRST WEEK OF FEBRUARY: Monday looks dry, but rain looks to make a return by Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The first half of the week will feature highs in the lower 70s, while behind the mid week front, colder air looks to return for a couple of days. Still no signs of any bitterly cold, Arctic air for the Deep South and for the most part, no signs of a major weather producer for Alabama which would feature severe thunderstorms, flooding, snow, or ice over the next 10 days. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Have a great day!

Ryan