Selma-Dallas Co. Gearing Up for Big Spring Tourism Season

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma and Dallas County area is getting ready for its annual spring tourism season.

Over the next few months Selma will be hosting events that showcase its historic district — its natural resources — and its place in history.

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee kicks off the spring tourism season. The four-day event — draws tens of thousands of tourists into the city every year.

The annual Historic Selma Pilgrimage — puts the state’s largest historic district on public display each spring.

The spring tourism season also includes tours and events at Old Cahawba — the site of the state’s first capital.

Tourism officials say tourism has a major economic impact on the area.

“For every dollar spent so much does go back into our community and its restaurant, hospitality, gas, all of that factors in, so, it’s very important,” said Sheryl Smedley.