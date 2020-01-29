Sunshine Returns Thursday

by Shane Butler

Our current rain maker is over the northern gulf but it’s dropping south and eastward away from us. This will allow us to briefly dry out and warm up Thursday. After some morning dense fog lifts, we should get into sunshine and temps in the lower 60s by late afternoon. Another gulf low pressure system will quickly send moisture back into the area Friday. Cloudy skies along with pass showers are likely throughout the day and into the evening hours. We expect this system to depart and we dry out again over the weekend. High pressure returns and skies become mostly sunny. Temps respond with highs in the 60s both days. The sunny and dry conditions remain through Monday afternoon. We could top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain maker cruises into the area Tuesday and sticks around into Wednesday.