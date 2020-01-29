West Alabama Works Hosting Healthcare Job Fair February 4 in Tuscaloosa

by Alabama News Network Staff

West Alabama Works will host a hiring and outreach event for DCH Health System Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Brookwood High School from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“We’re focusing on people who are interested in entering the healthcare industry, but they may not have the training or education they need to enter a traditional healthcare career, like nursing. They can get experience working in a hospital and eventually receive training and possibly funding opportunities to build a healthcare career pathway. DCH is also looking for some technical positions, such as pharmacy techs,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama COO and West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones.

DCH is hiring patient care assistants, sitters, environmental services professionals, food service assistants, cooks, cardiac monitor technicians and pharmacy technicians. Company representatives will be onsite to answer questions and discuss roles.

Shelton State Community College and the Alabama Career Center System will share training and funding opportunities for those seeking employment, such as Ready to Work. Ready to Work is a program operated by the Alabama Community College System in cooperation with AIDT, provides a career pathway for individuals with limited education and employment experience. Ready to Work’s workplace environment provides trainees the entry-level skills required for employment with most businesses and industries in Alabama. Training is provided at no cost to participants.

Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual, as they should treat the event like an interview. This is a come and go event.

For more information, visit www.westalabamaworks.com.