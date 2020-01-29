Woman and Her 5 Children Among 8 Killed in Fatal Scottsboro Marina Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities and relatives say a woman and her five children are among the dead in a dock fire that killed eight people at the Scottsboro marina.

Jackson County officials say 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson Miles died in the blaze early Monday, along with five children ranging in age from 7 to 19. Miles’ husband is among the survivors. Another man and a woman died in the fire at Jackson County Park Marina.

Authorities say the victims were living in boats at the dock. An official says the dock had fire extinguishers that were last inspected in October.

