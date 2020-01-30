Authorities: Missing Paighton Houston Died of Accidental Overdose

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say 29-year-old Paighton Houston, of Trussville, died of an accidental drug overdose.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says that Houston suffered from morphine and methamphetamine toxicity. Houston was last seen December 20, leaving a Birmingham bar with two men. Family members say she later sent a text to a friend saying she didn’t know who she was with and felt “in trouble.”

Houston’s body was found buried in a shallow grave behind a house in Hueytown on January 3.

Fredrick Hampton, 50, is charged with corpse abuse in this case.

