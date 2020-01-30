Foggy Morning, Sunny Day, Rain Returns Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: We are starting the day off with quite a bit of fog, but once it mixes out, our Thursday will be a dry and pleasant day with more sun than clouds; highs will be in the lower 60s. Clouds increase tonight, and light rain moves back into the state Friday, but again, the air will be cool and stable, and rain amounts will be relatively light. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 50s.

HELLO FEBRUARY: Saturday looks to feature more clouds thanks to an upper-level trough swinging across the state, and it could squeeze out a few showers over the northern half of the state Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will be around 60°. The sky clears for Sunday, and the weekend looks to end on a very nice note with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid 60s.

THE FIRST WEEK OF FEBRUARY: Monday looks dry and nice with highs in the upper 60s, but rain looks to make a return by Tuesday. For the middle part of next week, the weather looks to be rather unsettled, so Tuesday through Thursday, we are going to keep the threat of rain in the forecast each day, with temperatures generally in the 60s.

Have an amazing day!

Ryan