Montgomery Police Investigate Gibbs Village Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are working a homicide investigation in Gibbs Village.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, an adult man was shot in the 1800 block of Hilldale Drive at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

The unidentified man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.

No arrest have been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP (7867).