Publix Grocery Store to Open in Pike Road Spring 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Town of Pike Road made a major economic development announcement Thursday.

The town is getting a new place to get groceries. Grocery store giant, Publix, is coming to the town. The grocery will be located adjacent to the town center where town hall is located. The Publix will be located next to the CVS.

The decision by Publix to open a supermarket in the Town of Pike Road follows many years of recruiting by the town.

Publix has secured a lease for the development of a new store in the first of Pike Road’s planned Town Centers, identified in creation of the Town of Pike Road’s Comprehensive Plan.

#BREAKING: Pike Road welcomes Publix to the community. Coming late spring of 2021. @ALNewsNetwork pic.twitter.com/TzUJFA8mwh — Mandy McQueen (@mandymcqueentv) January 30, 2020

The store is set to open in Spring of 2021.