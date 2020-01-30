Rain is on the way for Friday

by Shane Butler

Another rain maker is on its way to the deep south. An area of low pressure will move along the northern gulf and send moisture into our area. We expect cloudy skies along with occasional showers Friday. Rainfall amounts are looking to be under a half inch. It’s an all rain event and no thunder anticipated. Due to clouds and rain temps only manage the mid 50s for highs.

Some clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two can be expected Saturday. Temps may reach the 60 degree mark before the day is done. Sunday is setting up to be a much nicer looking day. High pressure returns and we go back into a sunny and warmer weather pattern. Temps climb into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon and we should reach 70 Monday afternoon. The warming continues with lower 70s Tuesday but rain is back into the area and it sticks around through early Thursday.