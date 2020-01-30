Study on Alabama Criminal Justice Policy Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday evening the Governors Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy released their findings after six months of study.

In the report the group says that urgent action must be taken to address the prison issues in Alabama.

The report suggest actions such as a rehab of corrections operations, more money for the Department of Corrections, and educational programs and other actions to reduce return offenders.

One suggestion is legislative overbite of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

A link to the report can be found here.